Local officials say they have identified the man that was found dead on a roadway in Perry County.

Christopher L. Bates age 40 of Crooksville, Ohio was discovered and pronounced dead near Old Rainer Road in Roseville, Ohio with two gunshot wounds.

Joshua D. Bergeron was arrested and charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The investigation is still ongoing and any information surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 740-342-4123.