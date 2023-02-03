Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident.

Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022.

All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road.

According to deputies, a male victim was trying to unclog a round bailer when the safety switch failed which caused his arm to get sucked into the bailer.

Officials say the man suffered severe injuries to his arm during the incident, and was quickly losing blood and that’s when deputies applied a tourniquet and providing first aid on arrival.

The male survived his injuries.