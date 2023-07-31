An Ohio deputy and K9 were shot during an alleged domestic dispute on Sunday.

According to CBS news affiliate, WBNS, Hocking County Sheriff’s deputies responded to state Route 93 North on Bremen Road in Logan after a child reportedly called officers because of a fight inside the house.

Reports say shots were fired inside the home and a deputy was hit by one of the e bullets and a K9 was shot in the head.

The injury to the deputy is non-life-threatening but the K-9’s condition is unknown at this time after he was flown to a hospital in Columbus.

The suspect in the house eventually came out and surrendered to officials, according to the news outlet.

No names of those involved were given at this time.