An Ohio sheriff’s deputy died in a fatal crash on Monday morning.

Officials say Deputy Sheriff Joshua Hamilton, age 34 of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, died after being involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Route 503 between Gratis and West Alexandria.

Officials say they arrived on scene and found that Hamilton’s cruiser was involved ion the crash.

Hamilton was assigned to road patrol Monday morning.

Hamilton was taken to Kettering Preble ER Campus in Eaton where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle also died in the crash.

The name of the other driver was not released at this time.

Hamilton was with the Sheriff’s Office since May of 2022. He also served in the United States Navy Reserve and was currently serving in the United States Army National Guard.

Hamilton is survived by his parents and 10-year-old daughter.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.