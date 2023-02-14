An Ohio woman was charged an arrested after she allegedly hit an Ohio deputy with her vehicle at a 300 person Air BnB party.

Tuscarawas County officials say they responded to a party on Evans Creek Road in Bucks Township that had over 300 people, some of them security guards that had riffles and body armor.

Officials say they had a deputy stationed at the end of the driveway to make sure those leaving were sober drivers.

The deputy was talking to a woman who allegedly was not cooperating.

The woman allegedly struck that deputy with her car as he tried to get her out of the vehicle.

The deputy was struck in the leg and had his left foot ran over.

The deputy was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover to be treated for his injuries.

The name of the deputy was not given but he his recovering from his injuries.

The name of the woman was not given, but officials say she was from Akron.

She was charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest, falsification and criminal damaging.

The suspect was released on her own recognizance after being arraigned in New Philadelphia Municipal Court on Monday. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Feb. 23.