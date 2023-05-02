A diner in Belmont County, Ohio wants to start selling alcohol but they are currently operating in a dry town.

Newellstown Diner in St.Clairsville, Ohio is officially on the election ballot on Tuesday, May 2 to start serving alcohol at its establishment.

The diner is on the ballot for two different levies, one for the right to sell alcohol on regular business days and another levy to sell alcohol on Sundays.

St.Clairsville, Ohio is currently operating as a dry town.

Elections in Belmont County are only happening in 17 of their 70 precincts.

To view what’s on the ballot in Belmont County, click here.

Polls close in Belmont County at 7:30 p.m.