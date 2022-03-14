A doctor who portrayed himself as an advocate for patients who need legitimate pain treatment has been sentenced to five years in prison for overprescribing painkillers.

A federal judge on Thursday also ordered Dr. William Bauer of Port Clinton to pay $460,000 in restitution. Bauer was convicted last summer on charges of distributing controlled substances and healthcare fraud.

Bauer denied he was responsible for any harm to his patients.

Federal prosecutors said he prescribed dangerous drug combinations and high doses of addictive narcotics that weren’t medically necessary at his office in Bellevue.

His attorney has said he’ll appeal the verdict.