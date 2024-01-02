A local Ohio dog pound has released it’s 2023 numbers.

The Harrison County Dog Pound says that a total of 199 dogs came into the Harrison County Dog Pound in 2023.

86 were owner surrenders and 113 were strays.

59.3 percent of strays were claimed which means almost 40 percent were abandoned by their families.

43.2 percent of all the dogs that came in were owner surrenders.

The dog pound also stated that no dogs were euthanized for any reason, including: space, illness, injury, or aggression.

The Harrison County Dog Pound is a county facility and has an adoption fee of $40 which includes a dog license but no vetting.

The Harrison County Dog Pound is located at 82900 Toot Rd in Cadiz, Ohio.