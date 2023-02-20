LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — An elementary school teacher has been “indefinitely” placed on leave after a parent alerted administrators to messages she said she received from her child’s teacher.

The parent of a student at Tallmadge Elementary School claimed in a Facebook post that her child’s teacher messaged her, offering to take custody of her child. In a letter to parents Thursday, Lancaster City Schools Superintendent Nathan Hale confirmed that administration was investigating a teacher after learning of “concerning messages” but declined to provide additional details to protect privacy and “the integrity of this process.”

“We appreciate the parent’s immediate action to alert us of their concerns so that we could move swiftly into an investigation of the matter,” Hale wrote.

Read Hale’s letter below.

In screenshots of messages the parent posted to Facebook, the teacher is accused of telling the parent her child could “come live with me if you want.” Another message the parent claims the teacher sent read, “I’m just willing to take her. But clearly that’s not okay with you.”