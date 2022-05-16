Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed by three years the September execution of a death row inmate sentenced to die for killing two men in a robbery that netted $40.

The governor’s action was one of several reprieves he’s issued in recent years as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The announcement Friday moved the Sept. 15 execution date of Kareem Jackson to Dec. 10, 2025.

Jackson was convicted of killing the two men in Columbus in a 1997 robbery.

An October execution remains scheduled for a man who killed a Cleveland police officer in 2000.