An Ohio Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder suicide that involves a family of five.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a residence on Riebel Ridge in Ohio Township to attempt a civil service. When approaching, deputies say they heard gunshots from inside the house.

Deputies say they tried to contact those inside and tried to make entry but was unsuccessful.

Eventually when deputies made it inside they found five gunshot victims, four that were dead, one was still alive and was treated at the scene and transported to a Medical Center by life squad.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deceased individuals are Steve Cain age 50, Theresa Cain age 46, William Felton age 74 and Ethan Cain, age 13.

Samantha Cian, age 20, remains in critical but stable condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Office said there is no threat to the community and there was no forced entry into the home.

The details of the investigation remain ongoing at this time.