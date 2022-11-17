The Van Wert County Sheriff in Ohio released a statement saying that his Office is investigating a breaking & entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township.

The Sheriff said the farm had approximately 25,000-40,000 Minks released from their cages.

The Sheriff warns local residents and area farmers that Minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers.

The Van Wert County Sheriff provided an update to the incident that occurred at Lion Farms a day after the B&E.

Sheriff Riggenbach said it is estimated that 10,000 minks are unaccounted for at this time.

The property owner has advised the Sheriff’s Office that many minks remained on the property and were corralled by employees working at the farm.

Sheriff Riggenbach also said property owners who have mink come onto their property have the right to protect their property such as animals and pets. Individuals are reminded that discharging a firearm in municipal areas can be in violation of law.