A father in Ohio allegedly had to shoot his son in self defense after his son attacked him.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said they recieved a call from Dover-Zoar Rd. N.E. where a male subject told 911 operators that his son had attacked him and that he had shot his son in the leg.

Officials said when they arrived on scene they found that the son had reportedly come to the father’s residence next door and initiated an argument that became physical.

The father, who is 70, years-old, stated that he was knocked to the ground and then attacked again so he shot his son in the leg in self-defense, according to officials.

Officials say the son, age 40, was taken to a Canton hospital where he is was treated and released for the leg injury. Deputies then took custody of the son at the hospital and transported him to the Tuscarawas County jail where he was held on charges of assault and Domestic violence.

After retrieving preliminary evidence at the scene, officials say that the father’s story seems true and he was attacked and the father did defend himself.

Matthew R. McKenzie, age 40 of Dover-Zoar Road remains in the jail at the time of the release and is scheduled to appear before the New Philadelphia Municipal Court for arraignment on January 4th, 2023.