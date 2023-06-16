PERRY COUNTY, Ohio — In the early hours of Friday, June 16, deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office out of Ohio were called to a Domestic Violence situation in the Village of Thornville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to officials. the dispatcher was advised that Nicholas John Lee Hill had taken his two children, a 6-year-old male and a 4-year-old female from the residence along with a firearm and had threatened to harm himself. Units from both the Perry County and Licking County Sheriff’s Offices were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed the information with the victim, and at 4:35 a.m. an Ohio Amber Alert was issued for the children.

Officials say at approximately 5:09 a.m. Hill contacted the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, at which time his location was confirmed at an address in Newark, Ohio. Deputies from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and upon their arrival they were able to confirm that Hill and both children were unharmed.

Hill was taken into custody and the children returned to their mother.

Hill is being charged with domestic violence, kidnapping, and child endangerment.