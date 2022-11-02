CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

EMS was called to the downtown Cleveland jail after a 47-year-old woman was found “in distress” in her cell around 5:45 a.m., Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett told the FOX 8 I-Team in a statement.

The inmate, who has been identified as Melissa Musson, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, after reported immediate medical care from jail staff. She was pronounced deceased after arrival.

The cause of her death is being investigated.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.