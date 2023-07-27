BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Longtime fire chief for Spirit 76 Volunteer Fire Department out of Bellaire, Ohio, announced his retirement in a Facebook post.

Chief Jim Tharp started the Spirit 76 Volunteer Fire Department when he was only 12 years old and became a firefighter when he was 16.

Tharp’s dedication made him become an EMT and later further his education to become an AEMT.

Tharp devoted his life to the fire department, so much so that he inspired his wife and daughter also to join the department and become EMTs.

