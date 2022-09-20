COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A worker was rescued by Columbus firefighters Tuesday after being trapped inside a water treatment plant.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Around 9 a.m., the worker slipped and fell into a confined space at the water plant on Dublin Road near Grandview Heights, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

Firefighters used specialty equipment to remove the victim from the confined space, Geitter said. The worker was reportedly taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition for evaluation.