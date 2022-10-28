The American flag waves above a domestic auto dealership in Rockville, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

An event in Ohio this weekend will have the famous Trump car on display.

The VOTE RED and Save America Flag Wave event will be held in Rayland at the Park and Ride on October 29 at 4:00 P.M

The event’s Facebook page says it is a Pro-Freedom, Pro America, First Flag Waving Event to bump momentum for Republicans just 2 weeks before the Mid Term Elections.

There will be pop and water available.

The event page says that Eric Timmons will also be at the event, Timmons is running for county commissioner.

More information can be found on the event page, here