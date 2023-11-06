CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame found merchandise stolen last week during a visit by the Strongsville High School football team.

The Hall of Fame says security found hundreds of dollars of merchandise suddenly missing from a retail store there. The merchandise, we’re told, was stolen from the Hall of Fame shop during a tour for players and anyone associated with the Strongsville High team.

The Hall of Fame tour had been set up since Strongsville had gone to Canton for a game.

Security found multiple people had tried to walk out of the store there with clothing.

But, the Hall of Fame says it got everything back and it considers this a closed case. The Hall of Fame did not call police.

Rich Desrosiers, chief communications and content officer for the Hall of Fame, said,

“When we approached the Strongsville school administrators, they immediately responded. Took the allegations seriously. Looked into it, right away. They were extremely apologetic that anything like that happened and said that they would handle it internally.”

Dan Foust, communications coordinator for Strongsville City Schools, issued a statement:

“Our District is aware of the incident involving the theft of merchandise by some of our football players last Friday at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Our High School administrators conducted a thorough investigation and all of the merchandise has been returned. Following this investigation, students who were involved in the theft of items have been disciplined in accordance with our student code of conduct.”

The Hall of Fame tells us this came to light when someone “saw something and said something.”