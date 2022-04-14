A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run.

Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio.

Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape from the parking lot, according to police.

Eldredge was gone before police could arrive.

Eldredge is six feet tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket that he stole from the break room.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they see the fugitive or stolen vehicle immediately call 911 but do not approach the fugitive or stolen vehicle.