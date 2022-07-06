A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon.

Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.

The gas station takeover will lower the price of gas to $2.38 a gallon—the January 2021 average price of unleaded gasoline.

They say gasoline discounts are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place at Sunset Market and Deli (Sunoco), 4332 Sunset Blvd., Suite 2, Steubenville, OH beginning at 8am.