Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 11 organizations will receive over $1.3 million in grants to develop and implement human trafficking prevention programs across Ohio.

The grants are from a collaboration between the Governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund (OCTF), and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ (ODJFS) Children’s Justice Act Task Force. The programs will assist minors who are victims or at-risk for human trafficking and professionals that serve minor victims, and will expand human trafficking prevention education, direct intervention services, and training to minors at risk of victimization.

“Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime that has devastating effects on its survivors,” said Governor DeWine. “These grants show our continued commitment to help protect those most vulnerable to human trafficking and will provide additional support to professionals on the front line.”

Because of these programs, community members, professionals, families, and at-risk youth across Ohio will receive much-needed human trafficking prevention services, outreach, and advocacy.

“These organizations are working to close service area gaps across the state and deliver critical multi-tiered services to support vulnerable youth and the adults who are responsible for their safety and well-being,” explained OCTF Executive Director Lindsay Williams. “I commend their tenacity and commitment to lead or join forces with their local human trafficking coalitions while providing more coordinated, educational, and culturally relevant services to help prevent human trafficking throughout Ohio.”