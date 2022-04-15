Authorities have identified a female’s body found dumped along a central Indiana highway in 1992 as that of a Toledo, Ohio, girl who was 17 when she died.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that DNA technology had identified the body as that of Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr., who was the youngest of eight siblings.

A farmer found her body on May 3, 1992, near an on-ramp to northbound Interstate 65 in an area about 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Investigators believe Sniegowski, who was one month from her 18th birthday, had been dead for several days.