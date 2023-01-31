COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave his State of the State at the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday. You can watch the address in the video player above.

This was DeWine’s first address to lawmakers and Ohioans during his second term as governor, after winning re-election in November.

He layed out much of his budget plan beginning with multiple proposals relating to improving education for children and towards scholarships for academic excellence. He also announced a one-time $2.5 billion investment for preparing infrastructure for upcoming large economic development sites.

DeWine then addressed mental health and how the budget will focus on building systems to increase efforts to mental health resources.

He also said he would double down on his support for law enforcement and move forward with legislation to decrease distracted driving. Last year at the time of the State of the State, the unemployment rate was 4.3%, something DeWine described as “near historic lows.” As of December, the unemployment rate was 4.2%.