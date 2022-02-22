Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the death of Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla dies

“Fran and I were saddened to learn this morning of the death of longtime Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla. Sheriff Abdalla was a decorated U.S. Army veteran who wholeheartedly served his community with pride and dedication for decades.

“Sheriff Abdalla’s no-nonsense personality was one of the things Fran and I enjoyed the most about him. During my time as Ohio’s attorney general, I was honored to work with him on numerous cases, including a double homicide from the 1970s that he vowed to solve. It was that unwavering determination that led to the suspect’s arrest in 2014 and the suspect’s conviction the following year.

“Sheriff Abdalla truly made a tremendous impact on Jefferson County, and he will be missed. Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to his family.”

In honor of the life and legacy of Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Jefferson County. Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period