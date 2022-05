Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags to be lowered for 1 million Americans killed by COVID-19.

Gov. DeWine said its in accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in remembrance of the more than one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on May 16, 2022.