BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio grandmother is facing shocking accusations after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office says she intentionally shot her 5-month-old granddaughter in the face.

According to People, Mia Desiree Harris, 43, is facing multiple charges of felonious assault in connection with the shooting of the infant early Saturday.

People report that Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones alleged to Fox19 NOW that the baby girl was purposefully shot in the eye.

It is reported that police were called to a farmhouse in Liberty Township for a report of “an infant being shot” around 1:50 a.m. on December 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the infant in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head; she was transported to UC West Chester Hospital.

The original press release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office states that Harris shot at several different family members before intentionally shooting the child. She reportedly fled the scene but was later located and arrested without incident.

According to People, the criminal complaint Harris broke down “a locked bedroom door, after firing a handgun through the bedroom door multiple times.” Harris “then shot [the infant] in the head at close range while laying on the bed.”

Jones told the news outlet that the baby is “hanging onto life as we speak. “

Fox19 NOW reported that Harris’s bond was set at 1.5 million dollars on December 11.

People report that a court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, but it is unclear if Harris has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, December 13, 2023)