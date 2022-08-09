COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man who the Franklin County sheriff once described as a “habitual drunk driver” was sentenced to prison for a 2019 accident that killed his wife.

Robert Ellis, 56, was sentenced to between 9 and 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to police, Ellis was drunk behind the wheel on Oct. 16, 2019, when the crash killed Dawn Ellis, 51.

Police said Ellis’ blood alcohol level was .185, more than double the legal limit.

The crash happened when Ellis was driving east on Alkire Road west of Johnson Road in Prarie Township when he failed to make a curve in the road and hit a utility pole.

Dawn Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, Ellis has a total of 13 prior convictions dating back to 1985 and 36 past driving suspensions.