The Wells Township Haunted House is ready to re-open for its third annual Mid-Summer Metal Fest.

Five regional heavy metal bands will take the stage at 4 pm before the haunted house opens its doors for its Lights Out Tour at 7 pm on Saturday, July 8.

Pure Steel Records power metal band Sunless Sky (Cleveland, OH) headlines the lineup that includes: Altared States (Wheeling, WV), Design the Curse (Ohio Valley), Crash Army (Pittsburgh, PA), Hericide (Morgantown, WV), 72 Legions (Cleveland, OH).

The event is for all ages and alcohol (cans only) in coolers are welcome for those 21 years of age and older. April’s Rockin’ Merch will be on hand offering handmade jewelry, band pins, and clay sculptures and Dan Clamage Laser Art will offer laser cut lamps and other artwork.

Owner and operator of Wells Township Haunted House said the past two events have grown with each year, and so he and Mike Tronka, co-founder of the event and Altared States guitarist, have decided to continue it as an annual concert festival. “Heavy metal and horror go hand in hand,” Sean Norman said. “During the Halloween season, we usually have metal bands playing on the stage here for the crowd. Mike approached me to give this a try, and it went better than our wildest dreams.

Guests touring the haunted house must sign a waiver before entering.

Proceeds of the Wells Township Haunted House year-long activities are used to fund scholarships for the attraction’s high school staff.

Ticket price of $16 includes concert plus haunted house tour. Advance and VIP sales starting at $22 are available online available here