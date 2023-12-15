JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s not often you see two vastly different holidays collide for a good cause.

That’s exactly what happened when a local haunted house stepped out of their normal spooky character to donate a beautiful Christmas tree to senior citizens.

Wells Township Police Chief and President of the Wells Township Haunted House, Sean Norman, says his officers helped put the tree together and hung ornaments at Rivers Landing.

Residents in the building helped decorate the tree and others gave some insightful directions.

“Oh, it was a great day when they came. And they did most of the decorating. I did kind of give few little decorative directions as to what needed to go where.” Sandra Howard | Resident of River’s Landing

“Afterwards, we were fed a fantastic meal which we weren’t expecting. I think we were kind of expecting donuts. But yeah, the residents here put together a meal and we got to sit down and collectively just hang out for the day.” Chief Sean Norman | Wells Township Police

Now there is a heated debate on whether the tree is leaning to one side or the other, and the answer to that question is a toss-up between the residents.