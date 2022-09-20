BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Co-sleeping is a dangerous practice that can cause a baby to die of suffocation, entrapment, strangulation or sudden infant death syndrome.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Linda Mehl, RN, with the Belmont County Health Department, says you should never put your baby in bed with you.

A Hamilton County, Ohio, mother is now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering after her two babies died almost a year apart due to co-sleeping.

Authorities say that mother, Brooke Hunter, was warned of the dangers after the first baby died.

In Belmont County, Linda Mehl says September is Safe Sleep Month, when the health department reminds everyone about the ABCs of safe sleep—Alone, on their Back, in a Crib.

“Additionally, the baby should have no toys, blankets, pillows or bumper pads in bed with them,” Mehl said. “They should not share a sleep surface with a parent, sibling or pet.”

She added that new recommendations advise against putting the baby’s sleep surface on an incline, even if the baby suffers from gerd, because the head can flop forward and obstruct the airway.

She noted that the Belmont County Health Department has a Cribs For Kids program.

She said any WIC-eligible parent who doesn’t have a crib, bassinet or cradle can receive a free Pack-and-Play by calling the Health Department at (740)695-1202, extension 140.

Health officials say all children under age two should sleep in their own crib, bassinet or cradle.