Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.

The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

His wife, 35-year-old Krista Zimmer, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Officials said it’s unclear whether the Enstrom F-28F was trying to land or take off at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.