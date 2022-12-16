A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP.

Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male of Coshocton) was traveling westbound on SR 16 when Wesley E. Shontz JR (18 Y.O. male of Coshocton) failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic

This caused Imel to strike Shontz JR’s vehicle on the driver’s side, according to officials.

Officials say Shontz JR and a juvenile passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Shontz JR. was transported to CRMC where he was pronounced dead.

The juvenile passenger was transported to Genesis and later transported to Nationwide Hospital where he remains in critical condition at this time.

Imel was not injured.

Shontz JR. was a student at Buckeye Trail.

Assisting at the scene was Jackson TWP Fire, Coshocton City Fire, Coshocton County EMS, Prince’s Wrecker Service, REACT, and ODO.