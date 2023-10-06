ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — What was supposed to be a teenage girl’s dream turned into a family’s nightmare during homecoming festivities at her high school, the Mapleton Local School District reported to NBCNews.

Breanne McKean was a 17-year-old senior at Mapleton High School, and just moments after being nominated for the homecoming court, she collapsed on the football field.

The school district told NBC that she suffered from a medical emergency, but it is not known what it was, or what caused it.

Due to this tragic event, the school district suspended the football game at halftime, and the homecoming dance, where a queen would have been selected, was canceled.

McKean was described by the district as funny, caring, and full of life.

Principal Corey Kline told NBC that McKean played volleyball, basketball, and softball. He also said she was the type of student who had a zest for school spirit and a smile that would light up the room.

NBC reports that the Mapleton Local School District set up a memorial scholarship and created an apparel fundraiser to help support McKean’s family, and grief counselors were available for students and staff members at the high school.