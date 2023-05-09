Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

For the first time, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified some confiscated drugs as “rainbow fentanyl,” the deadly colorful pills designed to resemble candy that drug traffickers are using to drive addiction among young people, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Do not be fooled by appearances – rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy,” Yost said. “The bottom line is this: If you’re taking a pill that wasn’t prescribed by your doctor, you can’t be certain of what you are consuming.”

In a report issued today to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, BCI’s Drug Chemistry Laboratory said the 1,025 brightly colored pills recently seized by the sheriff’s as part of a Columbus-area drug-trafficking investigation are rainbow fentanyl.

“These particular pills originated in Mexico but were intercepted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office before they could be distributed,” Yost said. “A special thanks to Sheriff Baldwin’s Special Investigations Unit – keep up the good work.”

The criminal investigation remains ongoing.