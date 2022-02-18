

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol report and WBNS, Alex Sapp, an inmate at the Ross Correctional Institution, died on February 14th after he was struck multiple times by another inmate.

Sapp was convicted of making a woman have sex with men in exchange for drugs and money. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempted trafficking in persons, according to Newark Advocate

The name of the inmate who allegedly killed Sapp is not being related at this time according to reports.

The details surrounding the incident are still under investigation by the OSHP and the cause of death will be determined by the Ross County Coroner’s Office.