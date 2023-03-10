WASHINGTON, Oh– – On February 23rd inmate Scott Mickens, 47 of Stone Creek Ohio, found himself in even more trouble while already being held at the Washington County Jail.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mickens was arrested by the Ohio State Patrol and placed in a temporary holding cell. He became enraged after being denied an additional blanket.

Lt. Hunter of the county jail was called in when Mickens began to punch and pound the glass viewing windows of the cell until the glass broke.

The total damage to the glass was less than $7500. but Mickens now faces charges of vandalism.