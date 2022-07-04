CINCINNATI, OH — In a matter of hours, Patrick Thomas was the second inmate to escape from the Talbert House on July 3, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas, 32, broke out of a facility window using a bed sheet to climb down from the third floor reported FOX19.

An “all county broadcast” was issued for local law enforcement.

Thomas was being held at Talbert House on a warrant and is considered to be dangerous.

According to a police report, the police attempted to track Thomas but were unable to locate him.

Thomas is described as 5’6 and 160 lbs. with the letter “P” tattooed on his forehead, reported FOX19.