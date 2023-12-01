OHIO– An Interstate sign has crashed onto I-470 in Ohio.

The sign crashed on I-470 West just as you enter Ohio coming from West Virginia on the I-470 bridge.

The sign fell after a dump truck crash that struck an overhead sign

ODOT is expected to shut the Interstate down once they are on scene.

Traffic is currently stopped on the I-470 bridge and backed up to the Elm Grove area.

Exit ramp 0 is currently closed that leads to state route 7.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

7News is on the scene, refresh this story for updates.