UPDATE: According to Tom Winter of NBC News, Shihab Ahmed Shihab is in FBI custody.

An ISIS member living in Ohio has been accused of trying to assassinate former President George W. Bush.

Forbes says they were able to get a search warrant application from the FBI that said the man planned to bring people from Mexico over to the U.S to help with his plan.

The ISIS operative allegedly blamed Bush for killing Iraqis and leading to the unrest of Iraq.

The plan was foiled, according to the report, because two of the men the ISIS member contacted were FBI informants.

There is no report that the man has been arrested or charged at this time, according to Forbes.

The ISIS operative was based out of Columbus, Ohio, according to the report