An adult alert has been issued an Ohio for a missing man

The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County.

Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, color gold.

Norman is a while male, age 78, with brown hair, hazel eyes, 160 pounds and, 5’9.

Anyone with information should contact 911.