Ahead of an expected major weather event, with high winds and rain, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as heights exceeding 7 feet, or 6 inches.

The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth-wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers, and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes;

Low-profile trailers;

Fold-down camper trailers;

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;

2-axle buses less than 40 feet; and

Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.

The implemented travel restriction will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the weather event.