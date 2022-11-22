CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile is in custody after a video circulated showing “cruel acts” being done to a calf in Celina, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported that Central Dispatch received a call from a citizen on Nov. 15 who said they saw a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile doing “cruel acts” to a young calf.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.

The sheriff’s office reported that the farmer was aware of the incident taking place on his property and is fully cooperating.

This incident is under review by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.