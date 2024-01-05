JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s K9 officer, Ripley, is hitting the streets a little safer thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ripley received the bullet and stabproof vest from the non-profit organization. The charitable donation was sponsored by the Rocha Family of Stanwood, Washington, and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Officer Dan Rocha EPS #1470.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501 charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The charitable organization says the body armor for the K9 officers is custom-fitted, NIJ-certified, and made in the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,379 vests to K9s in all 50 states valued at $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

According to Vested Interest, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S., and the program is open to law enforcement dogs at least 20 months of age who are actively employed and certified. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

The potentially life-saving vests are available with a donation of $985 and are valued at $1,800. Each vest weighs between four and five pounds and has a five-year warranty.

For more information and donations to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., you can visit their website or mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, January 5, 2024)