MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – One Ohio K9 officer received a formal reprimand from his sergeant after he found himself in a stinky situation last week.

K9 Zoro of the Wadsworth Police Department received a written reprimand for unsatisfactory work performance on Nov. 8. as posted on the department’s Facebook page.

That was the day Zoro attempted to apprehend a “suspect” who resisted arrest.

The “suspect” was a skunk that sprayed K9 Zoro then fled the scene.

The reprimand states that “The resulting odor created a hostile work environment for [Zoro’s] handler and coworkers.”

Hopefully Zoro can return to work soon and catch the next bad guy…or critter.

