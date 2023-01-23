An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday.

The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP.

Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on a four-wheeler.

According to officials the driver failed to negotiate a curve causing the juveniles to go off the right side of the road striking a tree.

Officials say both juveniles were ejected from the four-wheeler.

One juvenile was transported to Altman hospital where he was treated and released the other juvenile was pronounced deceased on scene.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

The names of those involved were not yet released at this time.

Assisting at the scene was Baltic Fire, Coshocton County EMS, Prince’s Wrecker Service.