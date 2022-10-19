Kings Island has announced some new additions and updates for its 2023 season. The amusement park is adding a new themed area called Adventure Port.

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Kings Island has announced some new additions and updates for its 2023 season.

The amusement park is adding a new themed area called Adventure Port. According to the park’s website, the area will be located between Coney Mall and Action Zone and include two new family rides.

The new area’s overall vibe is described as “an ancient civilization and its mighty city carved out of stone” that has “lured travelers from around the globe to this bustling port community for more than a century.”

Kings Island Adventure Port new for 2023. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island Sol Spin. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island Cargo Loco. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island Enrique’s. Courtesy: Kings Island

Kings Island the Mercado. Courtesy: Kings Island

The park’s website provides elaborate depictions of the two new rides:

Sol Spin: This recently discovered mechanism appears to be an immense sun disk created by an ancient civilization. Climb aboard these open air, suspended passenger vehicles to experience the thrill of flying 60 feet through the air at 25 mph.

Cargo Loco: Need a company to ship your goods? Look no further than the Arrow Cargo Company. Their methods might be a little dizzying, but they’ll get your freight from Point A to Point B…eventually. Check out the shipping barrels for yourself and get ready for the trip of your life!

There will also be “enhanced theming” for the park’s Adventure Express rollercoaster as well as food and drink options Enrique’s quick service restaurant and the Mercado.