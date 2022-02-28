As of February 3, 2022, an act allowing humane transportation of K9 partners was passed by the House called Nero’s Law in Ohio.

The Wenham Police Department announced, Nero’s Law allows a law enforcement dog injured in the line of duty to be transported in an ambulance if no competing need for human transport.

In 2018, an incredible tragedy occurred in the town of Yarmouth where Sergeant Sean Gannon was killed in the line of duty, and Gannon’s canine partner, Nero suffered life-threatening injuries. Nero was unable to be treated by emergency medical personnel due to the existing state law that prohibited working animals from being treated or transported by emergency personnel.

Similar laws to Nero’s law exist in several other states including Mississippi, New York, Illinois, and Michigan which allow for police K9s to be transported by EMS. California, Colorado, Ohio, and Wisconsin allow pre-veterinary treatment for dogs and cats by EMS. And Maine allows for police K9s and service dogs to be treated and transported by EMS. Eight additional states are pending similar laws.