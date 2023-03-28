A young person, seen from behind, holding a transgender pride flag over his or her head against the blue sky. (Adobe Stock)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio lawmaker aiming to ban various medical procedures for transgender and non-binary youth has introduced a companion bill to observe an annual day for “detrans awareness.”

Introduced by Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), the one-page House Bill 113 would designate March 12 as “Detrans Awareness Day.” Click told 7News partner NBC4 the legislation aims to bring attention to individuals who once identified within the trans community, then “detransitioned” after receiving gender-affirming care.

The “Detrans Awareness Day” bill coincides with House Bill 68 — the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” — which would bar healthcare professionals from providing gender-affirming treatment to trans and gender non-conforming children in Ohio. Click argues Ohioans under age 18 are too young to make these healthcare decisions.

“What we’re just simply saying is, let kids grow up,” Click said. “Children are incapable of providing the informed consent necessary to make those very risky and life-changing decisions.”

However, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and other major medical providers said gender-affirming care is an evidence-based practice with a proven track record of improving health outcomes for trans youth. The Ohio Children’s Hospital Association previously called the bill a “misguided effort” that could exacerbate harm to LGBTQ+ youth by denying healthcare to a population already more susceptible to mental health issues.

More than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth seriously consider suicide each year, and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds, according to The Trevor Project. In addition, 93% of trans youth said they have worried about being denied access to gender-affirming care due to state or local laws.

Still, Click said he has spoken to parents concerned about their trans child receiving gender-affirming care and claims the treatment lacks awareness of comorbidities.

“We’re just trying to protect people’s health and protect people’s lives,” he said. “I don’t care how you identify, I don’t care what your pronouns are, we’re looking at this from a medical aspect, not from a social or cultural aspect.”

A recent Washington Post-KFF poll found 78% percent of those who present differently from their gender assigned at birth said living as a different gender has made them more satisfied with their lives. Yet, one in four trans adults said they had been physically attacked because of their gender identity, gender expression or sexual identity, and more than six in 10 said they had been verbally attacked.

House Bill 113 has been assigned to the Ohio House State and Local Government Committee. Follow the bill’s status here.