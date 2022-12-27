An Ohio lineman died after Thursday’s Winter Storm.

According to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, one of their apprentice lineworkers, 22 year old Blake Rodgers, died after an “electrical contact incident.”

The incident happened around 10:15 am December 23 just outside Pedro, in Lawrence County , Ohio.

Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative says they are devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy

The Cooperative also says the safety of their workers is always our number one priority, especially when working in such hazardous conditions.